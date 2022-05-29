Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 37,737 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 429.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,737 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $31,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,531 shares of company stock valued at $16,194,942. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

TMO stock opened at $572.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.72 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $563.04 and its 200 day moving average is $587.42. The firm has a market cap of $224.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

