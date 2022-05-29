Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,908 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.12% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $37,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LH. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $257.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.11 and a 200 day moving average of $274.20. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $232.01 and a 52 week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.22%.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total value of $156,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,177 shares of company stock valued at $874,306. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.09.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

