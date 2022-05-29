Bridgewater Associates LP Reduces Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,569 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $13,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock opened at $182.81 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $164.52 and a 1-year high of $245.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.65.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.03%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cfra lowered Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.57.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

