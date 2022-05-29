Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 45,519 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,519 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 3.21% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $26,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $53.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.94. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $55.83.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

