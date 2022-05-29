Bridgewater Associates LP Trims Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,264 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $21,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 1,420.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Longbow Research upgraded Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $539.22.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $406.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $474.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $377.52 and a 1-year high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.26%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

