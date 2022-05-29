Bridgewater Associates LP Trims Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 201,374 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.10% of V.F. worth $28,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in V.F. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 634,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,447,000 after buying an additional 12,486 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,311,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on V.F. from $86.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wedbush dropped their target price on V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.40 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC opened at $50.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day moving average of $62.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $84.96.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. V.F.’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.66%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

