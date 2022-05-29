Britvic plc Plans Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.176 per share on Monday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

OTCMKTS BTVCY opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.16. Britvic has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $29.19.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BTVCY. Zacks Investment Research raised Britvic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Britvic from GBX 1,120 ($14.09) to GBX 1,000 ($12.58) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.19.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

