Brokerages Anticipate Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to Announce $1.02 EPS

Posted by on May 29th, 2022

Analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMDGet Rating) to report $1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $5.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.15.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $102.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.87.

In other news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,146 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,900. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.