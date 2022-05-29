Brokerages Anticipate Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to Announce $1.02 EPS

Analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) to report $1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $5.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Advanced Micro Devices.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.15.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $102.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.87.

In other news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,146 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,900. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.