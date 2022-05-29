Brokerages Anticipate Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Analysts expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) to announce $1.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the lowest is $1.05 billion. Genpact reported sales of $988.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year sales of $4.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Genpact had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

G has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen cut shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.

G stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.95. 1,052,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,892. Genpact has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Genpact by 101.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,829,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,113 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,856,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Genpact during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,520,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

