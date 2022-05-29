Brokerages Anticipate Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to Post $0.46 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.45. Hormel Foods reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of HRL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.63. 1,925,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,696. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.09. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $49,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,064.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $780,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,842. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 571.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 114,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 97,473 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 112,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

