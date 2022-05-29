Brokerages Anticipate MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) will post $7.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.00 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. MEI Pharma reported sales of $10.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year sales of $38.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.28 million to $44.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $31.17 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $37.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MEI Pharma.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a negative net margin of 62.40%.

MEIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MEI Pharma in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.86.

NASDAQ:MEIP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,043,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,739. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $3.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 99.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 27,403 shares in the last quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $32,977,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 31,961 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 151.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 1.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,094,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 11,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma (Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.