Brokerages Anticipate Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Spirit Airlines reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.02). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $967.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.48) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.85.

SAVE opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,775,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after acquiring an additional 997,254 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 435.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,890,000 after purchasing an additional 937,266 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,230,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,890,000 after purchasing an additional 935,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 4,987.0% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 723,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,831,000 after purchasing an additional 709,652 shares during the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

