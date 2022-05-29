Brokerages Anticipate Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is ($0.53). Warner Bros. Discovery posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 85.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to $3.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Warner Bros. Discovery.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.65. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.38%.

WBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

NASDAQ WBD traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.76. 16,213,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,509,596. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. Warner Bros. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

In other news, insider David Leavy bought 6,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.33 per share, with a total value of $125,853.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,336.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Zaslav bought 50,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $1,000,486.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,093,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,584,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 206,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,897 in the last ninety days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

