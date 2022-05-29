Brokerages Expect Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) to report $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Costamare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Costamare reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 95.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costamare will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Costamare.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Costamare had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $268.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Costamare from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costamare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Costamare by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 15,193 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costamare by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 146,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Costamare by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after buying an additional 689,704 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Costamare by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Costamare by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMRE stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 605,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,962. Costamare has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.40%.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

