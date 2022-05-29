Brokerages Expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Hanesbrands reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HBI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,827,000 after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBI stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.09. 4,631,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,154,423. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.33. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $20.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

