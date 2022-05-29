Brokerages Expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to Post $2.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.38. Malibu Boats posted earnings of $1.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $7.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.49 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on MBUU. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Malibu Boats by 2.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,066,000 after acquiring an additional 55,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,233,000 after purchasing an additional 63,629 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 632,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,671,000 after purchasing an additional 30,280 shares during the period. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 446,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,657,000 after purchasing an additional 47,202 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU remained flat at $$58.56 on Tuesday. 186,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,850. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.69. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $86.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Malibu Boats Company Profile (Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.