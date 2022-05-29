Brokerages Expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.06 Billion

Brokerages expect that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) will report $4.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.15 billion. PulteGroup reported sales of $3.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year sales of $16.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.74 billion to $16.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $18.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.69 billion to $18.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share.

PHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $45.69. 2,189,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,079,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 125.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

