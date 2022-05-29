Brokerages Expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.36 Million

Equities analysts expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) to report sales of $164.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.70 million to $165.00 million. Rapid7 reported sales of $126.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year sales of $689.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $685.60 million to $692.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $843.51 million, with estimates ranging from $816.50 million to $853.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on RPD shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.06.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $327,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,540 shares in the company, valued at $6,978,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,672 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Rapid7 by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rapid7 stock traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.92. The company had a trading volume of 533,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,034. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.49. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $63.24 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

