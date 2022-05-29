Brokerages Set BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) PT at $18.10

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.10.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42,150.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,055,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,299 shares during the last quarter. RP Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,135 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 705.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,553,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $37,691,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCRX stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $9.76. 2,740,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,604,271. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.54. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.59 million. As a group, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

