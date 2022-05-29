Brokerages Set BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) PT at $18.10

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.10.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.
In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BCRX stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $9.76. 2,740,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,604,271. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.54. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $19.99.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.59 million. As a group, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.
