Brokerages Set Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) PT at $11.50

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLBT. Cowen decreased their target price on Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellebrite DI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 69.7% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 821,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cellebrite DI by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,240 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Cellebrite DI by 3,021.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 523,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 507,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

CLBT stock opened at $4.99 on Thursday. Cellebrite DI has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

