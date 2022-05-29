Brokerages Set Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) PT at $37.00

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

DH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DH traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.48. The company had a trading volume of 369,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,767. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.44. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.47 million. Equities analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth purchased 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $283,149.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 78.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.