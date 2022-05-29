Brokerages Set Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Target Price at $30.75

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $21.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.23.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dropbox will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $226,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,228,683.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,511 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Dropbox by 446.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

