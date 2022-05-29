Brokerages Set EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target at 19.93

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 19.36.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVCM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter worth $19,907,000. PSG Equity L.L.C. purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at $571,349,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in EverCommerce by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 408,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 182,338 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at $3,298,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth $58,632,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EVCM traded up 0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 9.72. 155,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,815. EverCommerce has a one year low of 8.73 and a one year high of 23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 11.98 and a 200-day moving average of 13.37.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported -0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.07 by -0.08. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of 135.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 130.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EverCommerce will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EverCommerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.