Brokerages Set Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Target Price at $70.67

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FOCS shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $37.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.25. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $69.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.74.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $536.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.65 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,506,000 after purchasing an additional 213,547 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 58.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 25.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 99.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

