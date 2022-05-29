Brokerages Set Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Price Target at $17.75

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Getlink from €16.60 ($17.66) to €17.50 ($18.62) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Getlink from €16.00 ($17.02) to €18.00 ($19.15) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of GRPTF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.27. Getlink has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $19.14.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

