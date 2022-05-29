Brokerages Set ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Target Price at GBX 525.75

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 486.57 ($6.12).

ITM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.55) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.92) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ITM Power to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 300 ($3.78) to GBX 500 ($6.29) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.91) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 370 ($4.66) target price on ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

ITM traded up GBX 12 ($0.15) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 313.50 ($3.94). 2,036,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,486,984. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 329.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 346.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. ITM Power has a 1-year low of GBX 208.24 ($2.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 536.15 ($6.75).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

