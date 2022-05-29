Brokerages Set Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Price Target at $64.25

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RCKT shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $738,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 36.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,077. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.68 and a current ratio of 15.68. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $49.66.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

