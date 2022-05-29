Brokerages Set Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) PT at C$58.55

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$58.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stelco from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Eight Capital assumed coverage on Stelco in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$62.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Stelco from C$71.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Stelco from C$55.50 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Stelco stock traded up C$0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$40.29. 283,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,611. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$46.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.26. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$30.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.53%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

