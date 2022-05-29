Brokerages Set Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target at $219.80

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $219.80.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 2,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total transaction of $370,526.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,092,081.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at $123,604,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,860 shares of company stock valued at $30,934,358 over the last 90 days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 16,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock traded up $4.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.65. 643,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,024. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $164.96 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.33.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

About Verisk Analytics (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.