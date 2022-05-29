Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 (TSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.694 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.

In other Brookfield Infrastructure Partners news, Director William John Cox acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$77.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,198.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$646,399.65.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

