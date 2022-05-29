BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Short Interest Update

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,800 shares, a growth of 71.1% from the April 30th total of 92,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

BRT traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,694. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average is $21.77. BRT Apartments has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 121.97% and a return on equity of 22.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BRT Apartments will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.40%.

In other news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould purchased 6,924 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $138,410.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,996,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,906,471.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 3.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 19.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 1.6% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 72,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

BRT has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

