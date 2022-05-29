BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

BRT has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRT Apartments has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of BRT opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.28. BRT Apartments has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.77.

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 121.97% and a return on equity of 22.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.40%.

In other BRT Apartments news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould bought 6,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $138,410.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,996,822 shares in the company, valued at $59,906,471.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

