BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Price Tops $0.32 on Top Exchanges

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 29th. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $25.68 million and approximately $660,177.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,891.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,328.44 or 0.14737467 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.89 or 0.00500143 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00033102 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008597 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

