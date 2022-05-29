BSCView Price Down 0.3% This Week (BSCV)

BSCView (BSCV) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. In the last seven days, BSCView has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BSCView coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. BSCView has a total market cap of $38,366.34 and approximately $66.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 654.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,878.98 or 0.16640373 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.58 or 0.00503352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00033566 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008703 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

Buying and Selling BSCView

