BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Director Buys C$19,605.00 in Stock

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Rating) Director Luc Martin acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$98,025.

Shares of BTB.UN opened at C$4.00 on Friday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$3.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.10. The company has a market cap of C$337.23 million and a P/E ratio of 6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.59.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.75 to C$4.60 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

