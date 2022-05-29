Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 47.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Build-A-Bear Workshop updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

BBW stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.71.

In related news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 30,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $481,495.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maxine Clark sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $66,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at $277,139.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 31,464 shares of company stock worth $503,252 and have sold 23,048 shares worth $426,504. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBW. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,670,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 384,649 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 15.1% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,303.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 17,810 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 16.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

