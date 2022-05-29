Burency Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million (BUY)

Burency (BUY) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. In the last seven days, Burency has traded 31.9% lower against the dollar. One Burency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Burency has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $33,910.00 worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,105.83 or 0.99989435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002028 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001718 BTC.

About Burency

Burency (CRYPTO:BUY) is a coin. It launched on August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burency is burency.com . Burency’s official message board is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Buying and Selling Burency

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

