Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Expected to Post Earnings of $13.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $13.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $12.63 and the highest is $14.30. Cable One posted earnings of $16.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year earnings of $67.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $65.14 to $70.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $61.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $58.17 to $65.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.03 by $14.82. Cable One had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,751.14.

NYSE CABO traded up $7.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,285.04. The company had a trading volume of 41,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,925. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Cable One has a one year low of $1,049.81 and a one year high of $2,136.14. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,323.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1,518.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,257.97 per share, for a total transaction of $62,898.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,469 shares in the company, valued at $9,395,777.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

