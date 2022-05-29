Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Short Interest Update

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 541,400 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the April 30th total of 952,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
NASDAQ CLBS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. 119,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,181. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75.
Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
About Caladrius Biosciences
Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.
