Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Target Price to C$9.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CS. TD Securities cut their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial cut Capstone Copper from an outperform spec overweight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.85.

CS stock opened at C$4.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 9.94. Capstone Copper has a 12-month low of C$4.26 and a 12-month high of C$7.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.02.

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$339.59 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Capstone Copper will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

