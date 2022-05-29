Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Capital Southwest from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their target price on Capital Southwest to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.33.

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $28.41.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 52.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.59%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 379,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,582,000 after acquiring an additional 44,394 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 190,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 84,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 374,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. 24.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

