Cardano Price Down 12.2% Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $15.68 billion and approximately $434.67 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00084473 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00017023 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00017021 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000305 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.70 or 0.00240707 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00024456 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,820,262,544 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars.

