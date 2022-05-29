Cardano Price Hits $0.47 on Top Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $16.02 billion and approximately $425.42 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00088205 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000591 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017592 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016824 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000306 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.72 or 0.00256045 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00024866 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,395,513,302 coins and its circulating supply is 33,820,262,544 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

