Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $64.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $70.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CAH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cardinal Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $57.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.02. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

