CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 29,135 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 929,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,847 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CareDx by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,049,000 after purchasing an additional 13,464 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,000.

Get CareDx alerts:

In other news, Director Grace Colon sold 5,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $119,168.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,031.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Bickerstaff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $977,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,659. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on CareDx in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $26.17 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $96.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 0.81.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CareDx Profile (Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.