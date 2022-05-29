CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) is Contour Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Contour Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,815,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241,975 shares during the quarter. CarGurus comprises about 5.8% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Contour Asset Management LLC owned about 4.09% of CarGurus worth $162,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in CarGurus by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in CarGurus by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 20,870 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CarGurus by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 56,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,247,000 after purchasing an additional 39,587 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CARG shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

In related news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $101,083.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,270.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 403,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,838,041.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,897 shares of company stock valued at $617,716 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARG stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $25.79. 884,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,198. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

