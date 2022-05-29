Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $9.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $309.10. 66,919,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,759,344. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $280.21 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

