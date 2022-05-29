Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,815,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,345,000 after purchasing an additional 356,528 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,657,000 after acquiring an additional 81,137 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,258,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,571,000 after acquiring an additional 85,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,114,000 after acquiring an additional 53,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SKY. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $87.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

In other news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $343,817.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $92,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKY traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.49. The company had a trading volume of 498,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,308. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.24. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $638.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

