Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $632,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 18.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,066 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $166,275,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,833,000 after buying an additional 1,047,532 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $79,079,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,971,390,000 after buying an additional 796,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,435,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,899,018. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.11 billion, a PE ratio of 104.64, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.