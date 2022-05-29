Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Increases Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRF. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 382,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,752,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $875,000.

Shares of PRF stock traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.17. The company had a trading volume of 52,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,582. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $152.18 and a 12-month high of $176.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.53 and a 200-day moving average of $167.58.

